Kona Shred Dirt Jump Bike Review

Many Kona Shred owners proudly say that they can do everything from street to downhill in there Jump bike. Kona shred is not specific dirt jump bike rather it is a ‘do everything’ bike which encourages the riders to enjoy freeride and cross country apart from dirt jumping. It easily transforms between singletrack downhill to BMX park but the bike is little heavy.

This all rounder jump bike is burly enough to handle jumping and intense downhill at the same time it is light enough to sprint around single track and cruise up hills. It is the most versatile bike performs well in the park than being a pure dirt jump bike. This jump bike tyres, gears, fork and full length frame plays a major role that caters more than just jumping. Let see how this versatile bike feels and performs.

Important Features of This Kona Shred Dirt Jump Bike

Bomb-proof Frame

The aluminium frame that comes with this mountain bike is totally jump-proof and despite its overall weight the front end feels lively but it is not naturally fast and balanced in the air. The frame is strongly built to take more beating and long enough for dirt jump. It is available in four different sizes such as 13″, 14″, 16″ and 17″. The sufficient seatpost length gives you efficient pedalling height.

Kona shred is a very good all-rollable bike in 4x track and before you start any tabletop jumps you can comfortably ride the bike in 4x track few times until you start getting some air. This Dirt Jump/Trail bike is much effective for many official jump courses and helps you to do both easy as well as difficult jumps. Apart from being a jump bike, Kona shred would give you natural hardtail riding position that enables all the riders to try cross country and freeride style.

Good Intermediate Jump Bike

It is a great dirt jump bike for beginners/advanced riders and a good introduction to intermediate bikes. It is really solid and light despite the burlier built and beginners can confidently start with the tabletop, small jumps and do other intense acrobatic jumps. You can throw the bike around all day long and the bike seems to handle it all. The rear end is a little heavier than front end and this makes the bike less aggressive.

The agility of the bike would be well recognised when you threw around the bike in the park than in pure jump. The sprint pick-up of the bike would allow the riders to go a bit quicker so that they can instantly calculate the jump for safer landing.

This all-rounder jump bike can take up good thrash in despite of it demanding care on durability of components. Though having a niggling problem, this bike gives you total control to try and take off into a position in the air. Normally jump bike having slacker angle and higher front with shorter handle bar will decrease the chances of doing acrobatics in the air but Kona shred has longer handlebar, short stem with tall front end which is good to go airborne.

We cannot say it is a best bike for riders who want huge jumps or downhill but it is an easy-to-ride beginner’s bike with bomb proof frame and strong fork. Beginners who are trying to learn jumps and any trials would find it difficult pulling such a weighted bike. A regular schedule of training required for them to get used to the feeling of the bike being in the air.

Improved Component Setup

Kona shred is not a greatest setup but the money you pay is well worth it, the overall component setup gives great balance and spin great. The front and rear derailleur and drivetrain is taken care by Shimano components and 8 speed freewheel add greater speed. The handlebar, stem, grip, seatpost along with saddle are from Kona own brand and you cannot expect more from these spec for this type of bike.

Those Kona components are proved to be tough in the past. Maxxis high roller are great stock tyres good for hard riding can climb better for a little weighted freeride bike.

Shifters and brakes are below the average and thanks to Kona because they cut down to 8 gears from 16 gears so, no more complaining about run out of gears. Steady head angle with longer wheel base give way for stable ride. Marzocchi DJ 3 100mm fork is just an entry level suspension and it is only good for dirt jumping but not for freeride or XC ride.

This intermediate hardtail bike jumps well but you need to put a little effort to get it moving because it uses a little frame and if you are not pushing the bike more than 10ft drop then it would be great.

Easy to Upgrade

Kona shred is one of the best jump bikes to experience hardtail freeride biking and it is worth your money to upgrade if you want the bike to get technically better.

This hardtail freeride bike has lot of room for customisation that helps you to get exactly what you want. Marzocchi DJ 3 fork shows little bouncy but will not bottom out easily and it is a strong fork made for BMX/DJ track that gets full travel over big jumps. You can even upgrade the fork later to other nice fat 100-120mm fork.

Some components last for longer and work great for urban freeride. With sufficient upgrades and fixing pair of rigid forks you can also practise in bmx park and do some street jumps. When you start upgrading this bike with change in geometry of the frame and fixing rigid fork then you will end up with trail specific bike.